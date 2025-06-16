Heat Advisory issued June 16 at 9:53AM PDT until June 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Inland Empire, temperatures in the upper 90s to

around 102 degrees. For the San Diego county valleys, temperatures

in the mid to upper 90s, locally 100 degrees. For the mountains

below 4500 ft, highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside

County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, and

San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Widespread Moderate HeatRisk. Hot temperatures may cause

heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and seek

shade if outdoors.