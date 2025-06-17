Extreme Heat Warning issued June 17 at 12:55PM PDT until June 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 115
degrees expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Death Valley National Park, Western
Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, San Bernardino County-Upper
Colorado River Valley, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, and
Las Vegas Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Wednesday to 10 PM PDT /10 PM
MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events, especially when overnight low temperatures
remain warm. This results in little to no time to recover from the
heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room as much as
possible, and stay out of the sun. Check in with relatives and
neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.