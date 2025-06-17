Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 3:30AM PDT until June 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures mostly in the 90s for the Inland Empire,

the inland San Diego County valleys, and the mountains below 4500

feet.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside

County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, and

San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.