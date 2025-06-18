Extreme Heat Warning issued June 18 at 10:42AM PDT until June 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115
degrees. Temperatures in Death Valley will exceed 120 degrees.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Death Valley National Park, Western
Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, San Bernardino County-Upper
Colorado River Valley, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, and
Las Vegas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT /10 PM MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.