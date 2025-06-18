Heat Advisory issued June 18 at 2:56AM PDT until June 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures mostly in the 90s to around 100 for
warmer portions of the Inland Empire.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, and
San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.