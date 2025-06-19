Extreme Heat Warning issued June 19 at 12:31PM PDT until June 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 105
and 110 in Las Vegas and Pahrump, between 110 and 115 at Needles,
Topock, and Lake Havasu City, around 110 at Baker, and up to 120
at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In California,
Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave Desert, and San
Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Las
Vegas Valley and Western Clark and Southern Nye County.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT / MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events, especially when overnight low temperatures
remain warm. This results in little to no time to recover from the
heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and
loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.