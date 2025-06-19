Extreme Heat Warning issued June 19 at 12:31PM PDT until June 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the Extreme Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with temperatures around 108 for Barstow-Daggett. For the Wind
Advisory, west-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Western San Bernardino County.
* WHEN…For the Extreme Heat Warning, until 10 PM PDT this evening.
For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events, especially when overnight low temperatures
remain warm. This results in little to no time to recover from the
heat. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and
loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.