Extreme Heat Warning issued June 19 at 1:32AM PDT until June 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Expect high temperatures around 110 in Las Vegas, Pahrump,

and Barstow, around 105 in Kingman, 110 to 115 in the Colorado

River Valley, and up to 120 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley

National Park.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Death Valley National Park, Western

Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, San Bernardino County-Upper

Colorado River Valley, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, and

Las Vegas Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT /10 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events, especially when overnight low temperatures

remain warm. This results in little to no time to recover from the

heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room as much as

possible, and stay out of the sun. Check in with relatives and

neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.