Extreme Heat Warning issued June 19 at 1:32AM PDT until June 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Expect high temperatures around 110 in Las Vegas, Pahrump,
and Barstow, around 105 in Kingman, 110 to 115 in the Colorado
River Valley, and up to 120 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley
National Park.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Death Valley National Park, Western
Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, San Bernardino County-Upper
Colorado River Valley, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, and
Las Vegas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT /10 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events, especially when overnight low temperatures
remain warm. This results in little to no time to recover from the
heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room as much as
possible, and stay out of the sun. Check in with relatives and
neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.