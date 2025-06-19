Skip to Content
Extreme Heat Warning issued June 19 at 9:35PM PDT until June 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

June 20, 2025 4:57 AM
Published 9:35 PM

* WHAT…West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected Friday afternoon through Saturday. Extreme heat
conditions have ended.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

