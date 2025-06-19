Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued June 19 at 8:36PM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

June 20, 2025 4:57 AM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. Strongest winds
will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

