Wind Advisory issued June 19 at 8:36PM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. Strongest winds

will be in the afternoon and evening hours.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.