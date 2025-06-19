Wind Advisory issued June 19 at 9:35PM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected Friday afternoon through Saturday. Extreme heat

conditions have ended.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.