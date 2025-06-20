Skip to Content
Lake Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 1:00PM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Published 1:00 PM

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…1 to 3 foot waves are expected on Lake Mead,
Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu on Saturday.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

