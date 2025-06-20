Lake Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 12:25AM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In California,
San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…1 to 3 foot waves are expected on Lake Havasu
on Saturday.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.