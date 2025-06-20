Lake Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 12:25AM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…1 to 3 foot waves are expected on Lake Havasu on Saturday. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ Saturday.

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.

