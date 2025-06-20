Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 12:25AM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected Friday afternoon through Saturday.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.