Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 12:39PM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
Strongest winds expected in the afternoon and evening hours.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.