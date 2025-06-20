Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 12:39PM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Strongest winds expected in the afternoon and evening hours.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.