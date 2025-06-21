Lake Wind Advisory issued June 21 at 11:54AM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT / MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…2 to 3 foot waves are expected on Lake Mead,
Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu on Saturday.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.