Lake Wind Advisory issued June 21 at 7:19PM PDT until June 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

June 22, 2025 2:57 AM
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…2 to 3 foot waves are expected on Lake Mead,
Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu on Saturday.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

