Extreme Heat Warning issued June 29 at 12:39AM MST until July 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 110 to
116 expected. Major Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead
to heat stroke.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast California.
* WHEN…From 10 AM MST /10 AM PDT/ Monday to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
An Extreme Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be
taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.