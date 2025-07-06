Extreme Heat Warning issued July 6 at 9:50PM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with increased relative

humidities and temperatures up to 115, or locally higher, possible.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events. Risk for heat-related illnesses for most

individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective

cooling and/or adequate hydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.