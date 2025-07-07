Skip to Content
Extreme Heat Warning issued July 7 at 12:16PM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 114 to
118 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Risk for heat-related illnesses for most
individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective
cooling and/or adequate hydration.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

