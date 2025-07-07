Heat Advisory issued July 7 at 9:32PM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures 85 to 98 degrees.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread moderate HeatRisk. Hottest
conditions will be 5000 ft in elevation and below.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.