Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 8 at 12:31PM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 8:57 PM
Published 12:31 PM

* WHAT…High temperatures in the 90s.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread moderate HeatRisk. Hottest
conditions will be below 5000 ft in elevation.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

