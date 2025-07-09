Extreme Heat Warning issued July 9 at 12:35PM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 114 to 118
degrees expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, and San
Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Risk for heat-related illnesses for most
individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective
cooling and/or adequate hydration.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.