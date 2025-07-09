Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 9 at 2:02AM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 9:27 AM
Published 2:02 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 114 to 118
degrees expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, and San
Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content