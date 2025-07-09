Extreme Heat Warning issued July 9 at 9:56AM PDT until July 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions are expected this afternoon.
Afternoon high temperatures in the Colorado River Valley will be
between 110 and 120 degrees. High temperatures in the lower
elevations of southern Mohave County will be around 110 to 115
degrees.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, and San Bernardino County-Upper
Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.