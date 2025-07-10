Extreme Heat Warning issued July 10 at 2:22AM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 115 to
120 expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, and San
Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.