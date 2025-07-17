Flash Flood Warning issued July 17 at 4:51PM PDT until July 17 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

West Central Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 451 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly. This will impact Interstate 15 near

Primm.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Primm.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 1 and 10.

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 181 and 186.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.