Flash Flood Warning issued July 17 at 5:26PM PDT until July 17 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 526 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Most of the heaviest rain has moved

south of Primm, but runoff is likely to continue over the next hour.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Primm.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 1 and 10.

Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 181 and 186.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.