Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 1:10PM PDT until July 18 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 315 PM PDT.

* At 110 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Big Bear City, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Hwy 18 Between

Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 38 Between Onyx

Summit And Sugarloaf, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx

Summit, Woodlands and Fawnskin.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.