Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 1:10PM PDT until July 18 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
FFWSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 315 PM PDT.
* At 110 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Big Bear City, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Hwy 18 Between
Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 38 Between Onyx
Summit And Sugarloaf, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx
Summit, Woodlands and Fawnskin.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.