Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 11:58AM PDT until July 18 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
FFWSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 200 PM PDT.
* At 1158 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And
Big Bear and Fawnskin.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.