Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 1:15PM PDT until July 18 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 115 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And

Big Bear and Fawnskin.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.