Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 1:33PM PDT until July 18 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 8:57 PM
Published 1:33 PM

At 133 PM PDT, Heavy rain has begun to taper off in the New York
Mountains south of Nipton. However, runoff remains and flooding will
persist along Nipton Road.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nipton and Nipton And Ivanpah Roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content