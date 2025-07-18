Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 1:33PM PDT until July 18 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 133 PM PDT, Heavy rain has begun to taper off in the New York
Mountains south of Nipton. However, runoff remains and flooding will
persist along Nipton Road.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nipton and Nipton And Ivanpah Roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.