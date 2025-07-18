Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 2:57PM PDT until July 18 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 257 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Hesperia, Lake Arrowhead, Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And
Hesperia, Skyforest, Cedar Glen and Twin Peaks.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.