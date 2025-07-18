Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 3:37PM PDT until July 18 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 337 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25

inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.25

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Anza, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza and Lake Hemet.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.