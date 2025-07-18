Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 4:00PM PDT until July 18 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 400 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.75 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Eastern Lucerne Valley and Johnson Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.