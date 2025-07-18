Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 4:33PM PDT until July 18 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 433 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Anza, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza and Lake Hemet.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.