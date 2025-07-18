Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 1:26PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 125 PM PDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm over
southern Lucerne Valley, moving northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…At 1:23 PM PDT, Public reported pea sized hail in Lucerne
Valley.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lucerne Valley and Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.