Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 3:31PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 331 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles southeast of Newberry Springs, or 24 miles southeast of

Daggett, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lucerne Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.