Extreme Heat Warning issued August 4 at 12:24PM PDT until August 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 113 to 118
degrees expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday is expected to be the hottest day.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.