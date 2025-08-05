Extreme Heat Warning issued August 5 at 10:28PM PDT until August 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures around

105 in Kingman, Golden Valley, and Dolan Springs; around 115 in

Laughlin, Bullhead City, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and near

110 in the Morongo Basin and Twentynine Palms. Major Heat Risk.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Morongo Basin, Cadiz Basin, and San

Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Wednesday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.