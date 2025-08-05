Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued August 5 at 9:01PM PDT until August 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

August 6, 2025 6:27 AM
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 95 for elevations below 5500 feet
expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday will be the hottest day of the week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit or postpone
outdoor recreation.

National Weather Service

