Heat Advisory issued August 5 at 9:01PM PDT until August 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest day of the week will be Thursday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit or postpone
outdoor recreation.