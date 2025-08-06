Extreme Heat Warning issued August 6 at 9:51AM PDT until August 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures around
105 in Kingman, Golden Valley, and Dolan Springs; around 115 in
Laughlin, Bullhead City, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and near
110 in the Morongo Basin and Twentynine Palms. Major Heat Risk.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Morongo Basin, Cadiz Basin, and San
Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.