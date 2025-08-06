Heat Advisory issued August 6 at 12:22PM PDT until August 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 102 expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest day of the week will be Thursday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit or postpone
outdoor recreation.