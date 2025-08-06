Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued August 6 at 8:12PM PDT until August 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 106 expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Thursday will be the hottest day.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

National Weather Service

