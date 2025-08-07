Extreme Heat Warning issued August 7 at 12:31PM PDT until August 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 110 to 114
degrees.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young
children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach
lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.