Extreme Heat Warning issued August 7 at 8:21PM PDT until August 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 110 to 114

degrees.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.