Heat Advisory issued August 8 at 8:22PM PDT until August 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 83 to 93 degrees.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread moderate HeatRisk. Moderate
HeatRisk indicates those who are heat sensitive, without air
conditioning, or recreating outdoors may experience negative
heat-related heath effects.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit or postpone
outdoor recreation.