Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued August 9 at 1:53PM PDT until August 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 9:12 PM
Published 1:53 PM

* WHAT…Temperatures 83 to 93 degrees.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread moderate HeatRisk. Moderate
HeatRisk indicates those who are heat sensitive, without air
conditioning, or recreating outdoors may experience negative
heat-related heath effects.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit or postpone
outdoor recreation.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content