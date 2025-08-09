Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued August 9 at 9:52PM PDT until August 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

August 10, 2025 6:27 AM
* WHAT…Temperatures 97 to 104 degrees.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread moderate HeatRisk. Moderate
HeatRisk indicates those who are heat sensitive, without air
conditioning, or recreating outdoors may experience negative
heat-related heath effects.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young
children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach
lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

National Weather Service

